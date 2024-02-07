Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] Is Currently 5.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TCOM] jumped around 2.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $39.48 at the close of the session, up 5.53%. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 12:57 AM that Trip.com Group celebrates Lunar New Year travel boom with 10-fold jump in bookings as visa policies ease.

Trip.com Group is leading the travel surge this Lunar New Year with significant growth in international and inbound travel. International travel has risen by 10 times, fuelled by more relaxed visa policies, particularly to Asian destinations. Inbound travel to China, which is experiencing one of its busiest travel seasons of the year, has also increased tenfold compared to the previous year, with a growing number of global tourists joining in the celebrations across China. The festive month there is set to witness a record nine billion inter-regional movements, with 8 February – the eve of Reunion Day – the busiest travel day of the season.

More families travelling to Asia in international travel spike .

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 6146814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $50.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.83.

How has TCOM stock performed recently?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.55. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.06 for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.56, while it was recorded at 37.57 for the last single week of trading, and 35.60 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings analysis for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM.

Insider trade positions for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]

