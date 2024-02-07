TD Cowen lifts Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Texas Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: TXN] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -0.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $158.37. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:54 PM that Texas Instruments prices $3.0 billion of investment grade notes.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the pricing of five series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $3.0 billion. The notes consist of the following:.

$650 million of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due February 8, 2027;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4139351 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Texas Instruments Inc. stands at 1.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.00%.

The market cap for TXN stock reached $143.96 billion, with 909.00 million shares outstanding and 907.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 4139351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $168.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 106.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.35.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.71, while it was recorded at 159.26 for the last single week of trading, and 164.99 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Texas Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.35 and a Current Ratio set at 4.55.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Inc. posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]

The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.