Roku Inc [ROKU] is 1.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.82%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Roku to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Feb. 15, 2024.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results after the stock market close on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Feb. 15. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

Over the last 12 months, ROKU stock rose by 48.76%. The one-year Roku Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.5. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.32 billion, with 142.50 million shares outstanding and 124.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, ROKU stock reached a trading volume of 6714465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $90.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 130.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.37.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.89, while it was recorded at 89.79 for the last single week of trading, and 76.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc Fundamentals:

Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

ROKU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc posted -1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc [ROKU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.