Rambus Inc. [RMBS] is -19.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBS] loss -19.18% on the last trading session, reaching $55.26 price per share at the time. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Rambus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered strong Q4 results with revenue and earnings at the high end of guidance.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, RMBS reached a trading volume of 8009275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBS shares is $80.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rambus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rambus Inc. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMBS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.67.

Trading performance analysis for RMBS stock

Rambus Inc. [RMBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.64. With this latest performance, RMBS shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.91 for Rambus Inc. [RMBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.90, while it was recorded at 65.83 for the last single week of trading, and 59.86 for the last 200 days.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rambus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.67 and a Current Ratio set at 7.08.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rambus Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rambus Inc. go to 14.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rambus Inc. [RMBS]

