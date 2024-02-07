Mizuho lifts Accenture plc [ACN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] loss -1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $364.70 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 5:59 AM that Accenture Invests in Tenchi Security to Help Organizations Manage Supply Chain Security Risks.

Brazilian company is first Accenture Ventures “Project Spotlight” cybersecurity investment in Latin America.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment through Accenture Ventures, in Tenchi Security, a third-party cyber risk management company. Accenture will leverage Tenchi’s SaaS platform as a new component of its managed security services offering to help organizations reduce cyber risks across their supply chain.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 4005730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $379.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 5.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for ACN stock

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 349.90, while it was recorded at 368.56 for the last single week of trading, and 317.35 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Accenture plc [ACN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Accenture plc posted 2.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 7.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Accenture plc [ACN]

The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.