Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] is -57.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [NASDAQ: WNW] gained 45.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.45 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Meiwu Technology Co., Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

As a result, a previously scheduled hearing with the NASDAQ Hearing Panel has been deemed moot and will not be held. Meiwu’s ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 223.78K shares, WNW reached a trading volume of 6907769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48.

Trading performance analysis for WNW stock

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.68. With this latest performance, WNW shares dropped by -56.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.4620, while it was recorded at 1.3045 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8196 for the last 200 days.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.57.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]

The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.