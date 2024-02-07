Mattel, Inc. [MAT] fell -1.91% so far this year. What now?

Mattel, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] gained 0.27% or 0.05 points to close at $18.52 with a heavy trading volume of 4470703 shares. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Mattel Television Studios’ Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue to Debut March 14 on Netflix.

The hour-long special delivers a dazzling twist as Stacie takes center stage to save the day.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that Barbie, Stacie and friends are returning for an all-new journey in Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue. Coming to Netflix March 14, the hour-long special will follow Barbie’s middle sister, Stacie, as she quickly comes to the rescue of Barbie and Skipper. Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue marks the first time Stacie plays a lead role in Barbie content and includes five new original songs, new friends, and more puppies than ever.

The daily chart for MAT points out that the company has recorded -12.97% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, MAT reached to a volume of 4470703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mattel, Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mattel, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel, Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

Trading performance analysis for MAT stock

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.49 for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.61, while it was recorded at 18.43 for the last single week of trading, and 19.58 for the last 200 days.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mattel, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mattel, Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel, Inc. go to 9.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mattel, Inc. [MAT]

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.