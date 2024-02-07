Market cap of Carvana Co. [CVNA] reaches 5.50B – now what?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.18%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Carvana, Jimmie Johnson Unveil New Richard Petty-Inspired Paint Scheme Ahead of Daytona 500 Race.

Carvana’s No. 84 Toyota Honors the Petty Family’s Distinguished 75-Year Racing History.

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today unveiled a new paint scheme for Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 Toyota. Created in partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™, the design pays tribute to the Petty family’s illustrious 75-year tenure in racing.

Over the last 12 months, CVNA stock rose by 233.49%. The one-year Carvana Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.14. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 3.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.50 billion, with 106.04 million shares outstanding and 94.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.21M shares, CVNA stock reached a trading volume of 9961420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $38.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 31.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.18. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 233.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.68, while it was recorded at 44.21 for the last single week of trading, and 34.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

CVNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carvana Co. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 117.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVNA.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CVNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.