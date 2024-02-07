Market Analysts see Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [NYSE: ST] slipped around -3.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $33.06 at the close of the session, down -8.47%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Sensata Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions, and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems that create valuable business insights for customers, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“Our capital allocation strategy to reduce net leverage and return cash to shareholders is showing strong early returns as adjusted EPS of $3.61 in 2023 increased 6.2% year over year (14.4% on a constant-currency basis) and gross leverage declined to 3.8x from 4.7x,” said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. “Our ability to deliver solutions for our customers in an increasingly electrified world represents an unprecedented opportunity for Sensata and we are well-positioned for success. In 2023, Sensata’s electrification revenue grew by nearly 50% to approximately $700 million. Over the last three years, we have won over $1.3 billion in electrification opportunities, much of it in our long-cycle businesses, giving me great confidence that electrification will drive Sensata’s growth in the coming years.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, ST reached a trading volume of 5686667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ST shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ST stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ST in the course of the last twelve months was 18.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

How has ST stock performed recently?

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.49. With this latest performance, ST shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.13, while it was recorded at 35.74 for the last single week of trading, and 38.55 for the last 200 days.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.55.

Earnings analysis for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST]

The top three institutional holders of ST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.