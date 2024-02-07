Market Analysts see Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] falling to $29. Time to buy?

Juniper Networks Inc [NYSE: JNPR] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.99. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native networks, today reported preliminary financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4278407 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Juniper Networks Inc stands at 0.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.82%.

The market cap for JNPR stock reached $11.85 billion, with 322.90 million shares outstanding and 316.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 4278407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $39.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

How has JNPR stock performed recently?

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 23.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.03 for Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.33, while it was recorded at 36.94 for the last single week of trading, and 29.57 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Juniper Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Juniper Networks Inc posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]

The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JNPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.