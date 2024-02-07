Market Analysts see Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] jumped around 0.27 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.08 at the close of the session, up 1.52%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Healthpeak Properties Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, is scheduled to report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 5151830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEAK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.62.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.51 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.12, while it was recorded at 18.30 for the last single week of trading, and 19.48 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -90.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -13.30%.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.