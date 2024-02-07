Market Analysts see GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS] falling to $15.50. Time to buy?

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [NASDAQ: GDS] surged by $0.92 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.98. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 2:29 AM that GDS’s First Self-Built Hong Kong Data Center: Successful Move-In by All Customers, HK1 Emerges as One of the Tallest Purpose-Built Data Centers in Asia.

HK1 will be a crucial carrier-neutral, multi-cloud and data exchange hub of Asia-Pacific, supporting international and mainland Chinese enterprises with their cross-regional business and low-latency data transmission needs.

GDS (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in Asia announces the successful completion of customer move-in at HK1, its first self-built data center in Hong Kong. Located in the Kwai Chung district, HK1 data center provides a total IT power capacity of 18.8MW with a floor area of approximately 22,931 sqm. At 22 stories[1], HK1 stands as one of Asia’s tallest purpose-built data centers.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR stock has also gained 10.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GDS stock has declined by -45.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.62% and lost -34.43% year-on date.

The market cap for GDS stock reached $1.10 billion, with 182.11 million shares outstanding and 170.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, GDS reached a trading volume of 4363812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $17.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited ADR is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63.

GDS stock trade performance evaluation

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.13. With this latest performance, GDS shares dropped by -22.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.90, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.60 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GDS Holdings Limited ADR posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited ADR go to 0.51%.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GDS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GDS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.