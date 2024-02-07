Market Analysts see Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Citizens Financial Group Inc [NYSE: CFG] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -0.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.54. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 9:01 AM that Citizens Business Conditions Index™ Rises in Q4.

Resilient labor market supports momentum into 2024.

The national Citizens Business Conditions Index™ (CBCI) rose to 51.8 in the fourth quarter, supported by continued resilience in the labor market and consumer trends. The second consecutive quarterly reading above 50 indicates that the economy exited 2023 with momentum as signs of moderating inflation support optimism for a soft landing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9771572 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citizens Financial Group Inc stands at 4.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.01%.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $14.70 billion, with 466.42 million shares outstanding and 463.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 9771572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $36.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.50.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.64, while it was recorded at 31.81 for the last single week of trading, and 28.39 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Citizens Financial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc go to 0.85%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]

The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.