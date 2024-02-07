Market Analysts see Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] loss -0.15% or -0.03 points to close at $19.94 with a heavy trading volume of 4692564 shares. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Ares Capital Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2023.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today the tax treatment of the Company’s 2023 common stock distributions (CUSIP #: 04010L103).

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The daily chart for ARCC points out that the company has recorded 1.63% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, ARCC reached to a volume of 4692564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $20.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for ARCC stock

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, ARCC shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.08, while it was recorded at 20.08 for the last single week of trading, and 19.33 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ares Capital Corporation posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.