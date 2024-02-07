Leslies Inc [LESL] Is Currently 16.16 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 16.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.62. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Sales of $174.0 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5648687 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Leslies Inc stands at 12.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.75%.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $1.40 billion, with 184.33 million shares outstanding and 175.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 5648687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leslies Inc [LESL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslies Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

How has LESL stock performed recently?

Leslies Inc [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.33. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.42, while it was recorded at 6.94 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Leslies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Earnings analysis for Leslies Inc [LESL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leslies Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslies Inc go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Leslies Inc [LESL]

