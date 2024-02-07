Jefferies lifts Veru Inc [VERU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Veru Inc [NASDAQ: VERU] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -10.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.44. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Veru Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application to Initiate Phase 2b Clinical Trial with Enobosarm to Treat Muscle Loss Associated with Weight Loss Drugs.

FDA IND clearance is an important development milestone in advancing enobosarm in combination with GLP-1 drugs for potentially higher quality weight loss than has been shown with GLP-1 drug alone.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Randomized Phase 2b clinical trial aims to show enobosarm preserves muscle and physical function while augmenting fat loss in sarcopenic obese or overweight elderly patients on GLP-1 drug for weight loss.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7481672 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Veru Inc stands at 10.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.77%.

The market cap for VERU stock reached $64.51 million, with 146.38 million shares outstanding and 124.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 7481672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veru Inc [VERU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has VERU stock performed recently?

Veru Inc [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -24.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Veru Inc [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6779, while it was recorded at 0.4817 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9776 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc [VERU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Veru Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings analysis for Veru Inc [VERU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Insider trade positions for Veru Inc [VERU]

The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VERU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VERU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.