HSBC Securities lifts Kroger Co. [KR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.56%.

Over the last 12 months, KR stock rose by 1.28%. The one-year Kroger Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.16. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.37 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 713.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, KR stock reached a trading volume of 6757078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $50.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kroger Co. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.42, while it was recorded at 45.99 for the last single week of trading, and 46.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

Kroger Co. [KR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.