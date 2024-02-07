Helius Medical Technologies Inc [HSDT] Revenue clocked in at $0.79 million, down -19.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: HSDT] price plunged by -8.51 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Alignment with FDA on Registrational Program for Treatment of Stroke Patients.

— Studies uses Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) to evaluate cranial-nerve non-invasive neuromodulation for gait/balance deficits in stroke patients –.

— Interaction with FDA on clinical program feasibility streamlines cost and timeline and leverages trials with the Medical University of South Carolina and Brooks Rehabilitation –.

The one-year HSDT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.92. The average equity rating for HSDT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Helius Medical Technologies Inc [HSDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSDT shares is $13.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSDT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Helius Medical Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helius Medical Technologies Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.30.

HSDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Helius Medical Technologies Inc [HSDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.93. With this latest performance, HSDT shares dropped by -16.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for Helius Medical Technologies Inc [HSDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.27, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helius Medical Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Helius Medical Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.61 and a Current Ratio set at 5.98.

HSDT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helius Medical Technologies Inc posted -8.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSDT.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc [HSDT] Institutonal Ownership Details

