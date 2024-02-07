GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] gain 6.00% so far this year. What now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: GEHC] surged by $8.55 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $81.96. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 12:02 PM that INSERTING and REPLACING GE HealthCare Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Delivers Strong Financial and Operating Performance in First Year as Public Company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock has also gained 10.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEHC stock has inclined by 14.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.43% and gained 6.00% year-on date.

The market cap for GEHC stock reached $37.31 billion, with 453.93 million shares outstanding and 392.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 12400092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $83.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEHC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

GEHC stock trade performance evaluation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.76. With this latest performance, GEHC shares gained by 6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.12 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.89, while it was recorded at 75.40 for the last single week of trading, and 73.74 for the last 200 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GEHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GEHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.