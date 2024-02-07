Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] Revenue clocked in at $3.59 billion, up 13.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ULCC] closed the trading session at $6.22. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Frontier Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.92 percent and weekly performance of 23.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 58.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, ULCC reached to a volume of 7197085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $6.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

ULCC stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.66. With this latest performance, ULCC shares gained by 22.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.34 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ULCC.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ULCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ULCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.