For General Mills, Inc. [GIS], Analyst sees a rise to $67. What next?

General Mills, Inc. [NYSE: GIS] price surged by 2.05 percent to reach at $1.3. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Introducing This Season’s Most Valuable Taco — the New Old El Paso™ Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Dessert Taco Shells.

Fans should act fast to score limited-edition boxes of these Cinnadust™ blasted shells featuring football greats JJ Watt and Justin Jefferson.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

This playoff season, legends are coming together on and off the field with the launch of new Old El Paso™ Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Dessert Taco Shells. These Stand ‘N Stuff™ dessert shells feature the crunch fans love from Old El Paso, now blasted with Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s iconic Cinnadust™ for an unbeatable treat.

The one-year GIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.13. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 2.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills, Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $73.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Mills, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills, Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for General Mills, Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.72, while it was recorded at 64.58 for the last single week of trading, and 71.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills, Inc. Fundamentals:

General Mills, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

GIS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Mills, Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills, Inc. go to 7.21%.

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.