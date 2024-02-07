For FMC Corp. [FMC], Analyst sees a drop to $57. What next?

FMC Corp. [NYSE: FMC] closed the trading session at $53.45. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:30 PM that FMC Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results within guidance ranges, provides 2024 outlook.

New products and branded diamides delivered strong results despite continued destocking.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.23 percent and weekly performance of -7.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, FMC reached to a volume of 5840362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FMC Corp. [FMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMC shares is $67.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FMC Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FMC Corp. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

FMC stock trade performance evaluation

FMC Corp. [FMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.03. With this latest performance, FMC shares dropped by -12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for FMC Corp. [FMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.13, while it was recorded at 58.73 for the last single week of trading, and 79.78 for the last 200 days.

FMC Corp. [FMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

FMC Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FMC Corp. [FMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FMC Corp. posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC Corp. go to 4.49%.

FMC Corp. [FMC]: Institutional Ownership

