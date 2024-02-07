Centene Corp. [CNC] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $90

Centene Corp. [NYSE: CNC] gained 1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $74.92 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 4621163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centene Corp. [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $87.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Centene Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corp. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.52.

Trading performance analysis for CNC stock

Centene Corp. [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Centene Corp. [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.14, while it was recorded at 75.00 for the last single week of trading, and 69.53 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corp. [CNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Centene Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Centene Corp. [CNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corp. go to 11.71%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Centene Corp. [CNC]

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.