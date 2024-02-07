Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] moved up 4.87: Why It’s Important

Celsius Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CELH] closed the trading session at $55.80. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM that CELSIUS® Brings the Energy to Canada With Five Fruit-Forward Flavours.

The lifestyle energy drink is arriving now to Canadian retailers nationwide.

– Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, today announced its official launch in Canada, providing more consumers with a refreshing energy option made with zero sugar to fuel their active lifestyles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.35 percent and weekly performance of 9.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, CELH reached to a volume of 5685620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $71.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 231.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.99.

CELH stock trade performance evaluation

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54. With this latest performance, CELH shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.50, while it was recorded at 52.67 for the last single week of trading, and 51.87 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Celsius Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.99 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]: Institutional Ownership

