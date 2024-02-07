Canaccord Genuity lifts Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Cannabis Inc [NASDAQ: ACB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.01%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow1 generation in calendar 2024.

Over the last 12 months, ACB stock dropped by -62.26%. The one-year Aurora Cannabis Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.5. The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 2.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $174.60 million, with 436.50 million shares outstanding and 435.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, ACB stock reached a trading volume of 5452696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACB shares is $0.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.26 for Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4545, while it was recorded at 0.3894 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5291 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc Fundamentals:

Aurora Cannabis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 3.29.

ACB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.