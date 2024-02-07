Barclays slashes price target on WW International Inc [WW] – find out why.

WW International Inc [NASDAQ: WW] gained 11.69% or 0.45 points to close at $4.30 with a heavy trading volume of 4626073 shares. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 9:16 AM that WeightWatchers Unveils “Beyond Hunger: Understanding Food Noise” Report Offering Insights Into the Experience of Ongoing, Intrusive Thoughts About Food.

New consumer data reveals that more than half of people living with overweight or obesity experience “food noise,” yet only 12% of people were familiar with the term before surveyed.

The daily chart for WW points out that the company has recorded -46.18% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, WW reached to a volume of 4626073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WW International Inc [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $10.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for WW International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for WW stock

WW International Inc [WW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -33.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.12 for WW International Inc [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc [WW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WW International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

WW International Inc [WW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WW International Inc posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WW International Inc [WW]

The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.