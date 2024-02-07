Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI] is -25.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATXI] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.12.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -20.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATXI stock has declined by -52.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.46% and lost -25.47% year-on date.

The market cap for ATXI stock reached $4.48 million, with 37.31 million shares outstanding and 32.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, ATXI reached a trading volume of 7966681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATXI shares is $16.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ATXI stock trade performance evaluation

Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.00. With this latest performance, ATXI shares dropped by -36.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.49 for Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1629, while it was recorded at 0.1386 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6805 for the last 200 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ATXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ATXI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ATXI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.