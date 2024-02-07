Aramark [ARMK] Stock trading around $29.31 per share: What’s Next?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] price plunged by -0.37 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Aramark Reports First Quarter Earnings.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR SUMMARY.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The one-year ARMK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.82. The average equity rating for ARMK stock is currently 1.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARMK in the course of the last twelve months was 25.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

ARMK Stock Performance Analysis:

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.21, while it was recorded at 29.44 for the last single week of trading, and 27.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aramark Fundamentals:

Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

ARMK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aramark posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 19.79%.

Aramark [ARMK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.