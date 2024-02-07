Agrify Corp [AGFY] Is Currently 20.76 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agrify Corp [NASDAQ: AGFY] gained 20.76% or 0.13 points to close at $0.77 with a heavy trading volume of 41566214 shares. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Agrify Corporation Achieves Milestone with PX-30 Hydrocarbon Extraction System Installation in Michigan Facility.

The PX-30 Hydrocarbon Extraction System is the largest system of Agrify’s PX-Extraction series, and represents a cutting-edge advancement in hydrocarbon extraction technology, designed to enhance efficiency and precision in the extraction process. This installation marks a significant milestone for Agrify, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions to the cannabis and hemp industries as operators around the country continue to purchase and operate with Agrify’s latest technologies.

The daily chart for AGFY points out that the company has recorded -71.68% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, AGFY reached to a volume of 41566214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agrify Corp [AGFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corp is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for AGFY stock

Agrify Corp [AGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.12. With this latest performance, AGFY shares dropped by -41.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Agrify Corp [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1600, while it was recorded at 0.7320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5255 for the last 200 days.

Agrify Corp [AGFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agrify Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.08 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

Agrify Corp [AGFY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agrify Corp posted -108/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -74.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corp go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Agrify Corp [AGFY]

