Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] Is Currently 52.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [NASDAQ: YTEN] gained 52.57% or 0.12 points to close at $0.35 with a heavy trading volume of 128038274 shares. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:31 AM that Yield10 Bioscience Files Request for Regulatory Status Review with USDA-APHIS for Camelina Designed to Produce the EPA and DHA Components of Omega-3 Oil.

Advanced technology enables the land-based production of omega-3 (EPA+DHA) in Camelina potentially representing a novel solution to the market need for omega-3 oils used in aquafeed for farmed fish and in human nutrition.

The daily chart for YTEN points out that the company has recorded -81.28% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 416.82K shares, YTEN reached to a volume of 128038274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YTEN shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YTEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Yield10 Bioscience Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yield10 Bioscience Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for YTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for YTEN stock

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.82. With this latest performance, YTEN shares gained by 41.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.41 for Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2307, while it was recorded at 0.2537 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1114 for the last 200 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Yield10 Bioscience Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yield10 Bioscience Inc posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yield10 Bioscience Inc go to 0.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]

