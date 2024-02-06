why Permian Resources Corp [PR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.89

Permian Resources Corp [NYSE: PR] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.87. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Permian Resources Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Central (9:00 a.m. Eastern). Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing (888) 259-6580 (Conference ID: 41855841) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.permianres.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by phone at (877) 674-7070 (Passcode: 855841) for a 14-day period following the call.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6110722 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Permian Resources Corp stands at 3.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for PR stock reached $6.56 billion, with 509.33 million shares outstanding and 403.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.77M shares, PR reached a trading volume of 6110722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Permian Resources Corp [PR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $16.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corp is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has PR stock performed recently?

Permian Resources Corp [PR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, PR shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Permian Resources Corp [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.26, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.38 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corp [PR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Permian Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings analysis for Permian Resources Corp [PR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Permian Resources Corp posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corp go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Permian Resources Corp [PR]

The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.