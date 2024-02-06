why Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.75

Nanostring Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: NSTG] price plunged by -78.02 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on February 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM that NanoString Takes Steps to Restructure Its Business and Protect Its Mission to Map the Universe of Biology.

Initiates Voluntary Chapter 11 Restructuring Proceedings with Additional $40 Million in Financing Secured from Existing Noteholders to Facilitate Process.

The one-year NSTG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.89. The average equity rating for NSTG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSTG shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nanostring Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nanostring Technologies Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

NSTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -76.10. With this latest performance, NSTG shares dropped by -82.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.38 for Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5367, while it was recorded at 0.3827 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0430 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nanostring Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Nanostring Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.02 and a Current Ratio set at 2.73.

NSTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nanostring Technologies Inc posted -0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSTG.

Nanostring Technologies Inc [NSTG] Institutonal Ownership Details

