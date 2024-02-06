why Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.10

Morphosys AG ADR [NASDAQ: MOR] jumped around 6.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.27 at the close of the session, up 56.01%. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 5:15 PM that MorphoSys Enters into Business Combination Agreement to be Acquired by Novartis for € 2.7 Billion Equity Value.

Tafasitamab sold to Incyte.

Novartis to launch a voluntary public takeover offer for all MorphoSys shares at a price of € 68.00 per share in cash.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, MOR reached a trading volume of 24437927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOR shares is $10.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Morphosys AG ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morphosys AG ADR is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.36.

Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.15. With this latest performance, MOR shares gained by 83.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.43 for Morphosys AG ADR [MOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 7.57 for the last 200 days.

Morphosys AG ADR [MOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Morphosys AG ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.86 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

Earnings analysis for Morphosys AG ADR [MOR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morphosys AG ADR posted 2.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 680.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOR.

Insider trade positions for Morphosys AG ADR [MOR]

