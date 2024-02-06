why Cameco Corp. [CCJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.59

Cameco Corp. [NYSE: CCJ] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -1.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.31. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM that Cameco Board Appoints New Chair.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today the appointment of Catherine Gignac as chair of Cameco’s board of directors effective December 1, 2023.

Gignac will succeed Ian Bruce, who passed away on October 15, 2023. Bruce had served as Cameco’s board chair since May 2018.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6625443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cameco Corp. stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.74%.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $20.96 billion, with 432.52 million shares outstanding and 432.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 6625443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cameco Corp. [CCJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $53.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cameco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 74.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

How has CCJ stock performed recently?

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.53, while it was recorded at 48.71 for the last single week of trading, and 37.07 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cameco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

Earnings analysis for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cameco Corp. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corp. go to 48.56%.

Insider trade positions for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]

