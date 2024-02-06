Western Union Company [WU] Stock trading around $12.40 per share: What’s Next?

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.67%. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Western Union to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on February 6.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and Chief Financial Officer Matt Cagwin will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2023 results on Feb. 6, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the event.

Over the last 12 months, WU stock dropped by -13.89%. The one-year Western Union Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.73. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.52 billion, with 373.50 million shares outstanding and 362.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, WU stock reached a trading volume of 5820404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Union Company is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.20.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.07, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 12.08 for the last 200 days.

WU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Union Company posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 0.97%.

Western Union Company [WU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.