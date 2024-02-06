Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] slipped around -0.74 points on Monday, while shares priced at $39.24 at the close of the session, down -1.85%. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Delta Air Lines Announces December Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered industry-leading operational performance and financial results in December quarter .

Generated record full year revenue and over $5 billion of pre-tax income, a near doubling over 2022.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.60M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 7922187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $54.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.32 for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.44, while it was recorded at 39.53 for the last single week of trading, and 39.21 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines, Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. go to 20.12%.

Insider trade positions for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.