UiPath Inc [PATH] is -9.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -3.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.51. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Deloitte and UiPath Expand Strategic Alliance With New SAP Delivery Framework to Accelerate Clients’ Business Transformation.

New Deloitte and UiPath expansion introduces new AI-powered Intelligent Automation solutions for enterprises deploying SAP technology.

Deloitte and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) today announced an alliance expansion to accelerate the transformation of their clients’ businesses through a new focus on bringing AI-powered Intelligent Automation solutions to SAP implementations and operations. The expansion will serve as a catalyst to develop an innovative AI-led delivery methodology and new solutions for autonomous business operations, accelerating their joint clients’ SAP S/4HANA® transformation goals. As a part of this expansion, UiPath and Deloitte will create a first-of-its-kind co-innovation market collaboration, combining Deloitte’s SAP implementation skillset and deep AI talent pool with UiPath’s AI and automation technology.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7688405 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc stands at 4.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $12.74 billion, with 474.16 million shares outstanding and 419.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.78M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 7688405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 52.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.77.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.95. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.24, while it was recorded at 23.18 for the last single week of trading, and 18.11 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.77 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc [PATH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UiPath Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 46.20%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc [PATH]

