TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] moved down -6.99: Why It’s Important

TG Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TGTX] closed the trading session at $15.31. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that TG Therapeutics Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Net Revenue and 2024 Anticipated Milestones.

Preliminary U.S. BRIUMVI fourth quarter and full year 2023 net product revenue of approximately $40 million and $89 million, respectively.

Preliminary year-end 2023 cash position of approximately $215 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.36 percent and weekly performance of -5.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, TGTX reached to a volume of 6839394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $29.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

TGTX stock trade performance evaluation

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.78. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.20, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading, and 16.92 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TG Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.95 and a Current Ratio set at 5.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.