Rumble Inc [RUM] Revenue clocked in at $80.53 million, up 58.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Rumble Inc [NASDAQ: RUM] price surged by 2.75 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Rumble Partners With 1775 Coffee on Exclusive Rumble Brand Product.

New coffee is the latest addition to the parallel economy.

The one-year RUM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.33. The average equity rating for RUM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rumble Inc [RUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Rumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rumble Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

RUM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rumble Inc [RUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.40. With this latest performance, RUM shares gained by 63.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.05 for Rumble Inc [RUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.87, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 6.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rumble Inc Fundamentals:

Rumble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.47 and a Current Ratio set at 6.47.

RUM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rumble Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUM.

Rumble Inc [RUM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RUM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RUM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.