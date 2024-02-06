RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] moved up 0.55: Why It’s Important

RLX Technology Inc ADR [NYSE: RLX] closed the trading session at $1.82. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 2:09 AM that RLX Technology Unveils 2022-2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) today proudly presents its Corporate Social Responsibility Report. The report outlines the firm’s annual progress in fulfilling various corporate social responsibilities, including rural revitalization, product-related responsibility, corporate governance, environmental responsibility, and employee responsibility.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

According to the report, as of 2023, RLX has invested a total of 44.3 million yuan in areas such as biodiversity conservation and rural revitalization. By the end of April 2023, RLX had effectively generated approximately 120,000 employment opportunities along the supply chain, and accumulated research and development investments totaling 800 million yuan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.00 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.06M shares, RLX reached to a volume of 5123539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $2.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

RLX stock trade performance evaluation

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9750, while it was recorded at 1.8180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8278 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.73 and a Current Ratio set at 14.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc ADR go to 12.71%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.