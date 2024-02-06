Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] moved up 0.71: Why It’s Important

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.24. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Additional Call Details:Event: Peloton Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference CallDate: Thursday, February 1, 2024Time: 8:30 a.m. ET.

Peloton Interactive Inc stock has also loss -26.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PTON stock has declined by -11.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.15% and lost -30.38% year-on date.

The market cap for PTON stock reached $1.53 billion, with 338.75 million shares outstanding and 313.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.48M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 36556123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

PTON stock trade performance evaluation

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.90. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -21.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.64 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.