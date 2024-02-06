Market cap of Walt Disney Co [DIS] reaches 177.28B – now what?

Walt Disney Co [NYSE: DIS] closed the trading session at $96.65. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 5:10 PM that The Walt Disney Company Highlights Strength of its Highly Qualified Board and Clear Strategy to Deliver Growth and Shareholder Value.

Disney’s 2024 Annual Meeting will be held on April 3, 2024.

Board Urges Shareholders to Vote the WHITE Card FOR only Disney’s 12 Nominees.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.04 percent and weekly performance of -0.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.82M shares, DIS reached to a volume of 11666413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walt Disney Co [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $102.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walt Disney Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walt Disney Co is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

Walt Disney Co [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Walt Disney Co [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.79, while it was recorded at 96.77 for the last single week of trading, and 89.23 for the last 200 days.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Walt Disney Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walt Disney Co [DIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walt Disney Co posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walt Disney Co go to 16.72%.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.