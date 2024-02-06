Market cap of United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] reaches 13.12B – now what?

United Airlines Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UAL] price plunged by -3.29 percent to reach at -$1.36. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Adventure Awaits: United Unveils New Summer Flights to Top Outdoor North American Destinations.

United adds eight new routes this summer to cities in Alaska and Canada – including the only nonstop flight from Washington, D.C. to Anchorage, AK.

Significant Canadian expansion enabled by airline’s strong relationship with Air Canada.

The one-year UAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.22. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $63.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.96.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.94. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.09, while it was recorded at 41.18 for the last single week of trading, and 45.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

UAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc go to 42.79%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.