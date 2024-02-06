Market cap of Chewy Inc [CHWY] reaches 7.30B – now what?

Chewy Inc [NYSE: CHWY] price plunged by -5.05 percent to reach at -$0.9. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM that Chewy to Open Its First Veterinary Practices with Launch of Chewy Vet Care.

Chewy is combining its acclaimed customer focus with excellent veterinary medicine to create an innovative healthcare experience that takes care of pets, pet parents, and veterinary professionals.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), whose mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners, everywhere, today announced the launch of its pet health practices under the brand name “Chewy Vet Care.” The first practice will open in South Florida early next year with additional locations launching throughout 2024, and offer services including routine appointments, urgent care and surgery. The practices will be powered by Chewy’s custom-built open platform that can seamlessly be applied to Chewy Vet Care or third-party partner practices.

The one-year CHWY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.4. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.03, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $25.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chewy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.09. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -18.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.57 for Chewy Inc [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.23, while it was recorded at 17.77 for the last single week of trading, and 26.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc Fundamentals:

Chewy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

CHWY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 109.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc go to 25.65%.

Chewy Inc [CHWY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.