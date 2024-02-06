Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] Revenue clocked in at $14.09 billion, down -25.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc ADR [NASDAQ: LI] price plunged by -1.20 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 3:30 AM that Li Auto Inc. January 2024 Delivery Update.

“Riding on the success of three SUV models, in 2023, we not only claimed the best-selling brand among SUVs priced above RMB300,000 but also secured the top-seller position in the RMB300,000 and higher NEV market in China,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto. “2024 will be an unprecedented year of growth for us, and we will establish a portfolio of eight competitive models, including four EREVs and four BEVs, to satisfy the evolving demands of our family users. Our 2024 launches will kick off in March with the official release and commencement of deliveries of our high-tech flagship family MPV, Li MEGA, alongside the rollout of the 2024 Li L7, Li L8, and Li L9. Furthermore, we will continue to increase our investment in research and development and elevate our technical capabilities in autonomous driving, smart space, and smart electrification. A comprehensive upgrade of our sales and servicing network is also underway, with an aim of establishing 800 retail stores and over 500 Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops by the end of 2024. Reinforced by our diverse product lineup, together with the strength of our products and enhanced synergies across our production, supply chain, and sales and servicing network, we will challenge ourselves with a target of new high of 800,000 annual deliveries and a goal towards the best-selling premium auto brand in China.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The one-year LI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.09. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $51.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc ADR is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.64.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.36, while it was recorded at 28.14 for the last single week of trading, and 34.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li Auto Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Li Auto Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

LI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Li Auto Inc ADR posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.