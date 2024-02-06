Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI] Revenue clocked in at $145.87 million, up 56.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KPTI] price surged by 29.81 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company granted an aggregate of 26,850 restricted stock units (RSUs) to seven newly-hired employees. These RSU awards were granted as of January 31, 2024 (the “Grant Date”) pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Each RSU award will vest over three years, with 33 1/3% of the shares underlying the RSU award vesting on each of the three consecutive anniversaries of the Grant Date. The vesting of each RSU award is subject to the employee’s continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Karyopharm through the applicable vesting dates. In addition, each RSU award will be immediately exercisable in full if, on or prior to the first anniversary of the consummation of a “change in control event,” the employee’s employment is terminated for “good reason” by the employee or terminated without “cause” by Karyopharm (as such terms are defined in the applicable RSU agreement).

The one-year KPTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.5. The average equity rating for KPTI stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06.

KPTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.17. With this latest performance, KPTI shares gained by 63.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.49 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8248, while it was recorded at 0.9824 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5005 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.24.

KPTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KPTI.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KPTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KPTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.