JP Morgan slashes price target on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] – find out why.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -5.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.21. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 7:25 AM that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 6th.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter 2023 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday February 6, 2024 followed by an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.hertz.com. To access the call by phone, please register through this link: Hertz Q4 2023 earnings call teleco registration and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9348780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stands at 5.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.90%.

The market cap for HTZ stock reached $1.17 billion, with 323.48 million shares outstanding and 137.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, HTZ reached a trading volume of 9348780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43.

How has HTZ stock performed recently?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, HTZ shares dropped by -15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 13.52 for the last 200 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings analysis for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTZ.

Insider trade positions for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]

The top three institutional holders of HTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HTZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.