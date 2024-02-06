Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Revenue clocked in at $93.02 billion, down -0.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $155.80. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 6:20 AM that Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results.

2023 Fourth-Quarter reported sales growth of 7.3% to $21.4 Billion with operational growth of 7.2%* and adjusted operational growth of 5.7%*. Operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 10.9%*.

2023 Fourth-Quarter Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 increasing 39.3% and adjusted EPS of $2.29 increasing by 11.7%*.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9031519 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson & Johnson stands at 1.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.14%.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $375.05 billion, with 2.61 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 9031519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $175.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

How has JNJ stock performed recently?

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.55, while it was recorded at 157.69 for the last single week of trading, and 159.73 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 2.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.70%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.