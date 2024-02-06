iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] Is Currently -3.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

iQIYI Inc ADR [NASDAQ: IQ] price plunged by -3.06 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 3:21 AM that iQIYI Brings Original Malaysian Drama Hit ‘Rampas Cintaku’ to Global Audiences, Amplifying the Reach of Premium Asian Content.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, has announced the debut of its original Malay-language drama Rampas Cintaku in Chinese Mainland on January 19, following its remarkable success in Malaysia. This further showcases iQIYI’s commitment to bringing premium content across the globe.

Rampas Cintaku follows a young man grappling with debt who embarked on a transformative journey after various emotional and financial struggles. The journey leads him back to a life of honesty and ultimately reshapes his life trajectory. Since its release on iQIYI International in September 2022, the first season has captivated Malaysian audiences and beyond with its gripping narrative and high production values, gaining over 100 million views worldwide. The series has also attracted significant attention in markets such as Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

The one-year IQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.24. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $6.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc ADR is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -33.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.03 for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc ADR Fundamentals:

iQIYI Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

IQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc ADR posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc ADR go to 4.49%.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.