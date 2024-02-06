FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] moved down -1.00: Why It’s Important

FOXO Technologies Inc [AMEX: FOXO] closed the trading session at $0.30. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 5:00 PM that FOXO Technologies Announces Appointment of Capital Markets Veteran Francis Colt deWolf to the Board of Directors.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Francis Colt deWolf to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. deWolf III brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services Sector. He currently serves as President of Colt Capital LLC, a Florida-based company, whose principal activities focus on advising emerging market companies on private and public financing strategies. Prior to founding Colt Capital LLC, Mr. deWolf was a Senior Vice President at Oppenheimer and Company, where he oversaw a variety of financing activities. Mr. deWolf also served as Vice President at Prudential Securities and as a bond broker for Tucker Anthony. Mr. deWolf is a graduate of Tulane University and received his business degree from the AB Freeman School of Business Studies at Tulane University.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.10 percent and weekly performance of 2.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -66.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, FOXO reached to a volume of 18039151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3076, while it was recorded at 0.2994 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7267 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

